Bumgarner threw 3.2 scoreless innings in a "B" game Friday against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Facing minor leaguers, Bumgarner allowed four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk. Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom was pleased with the left-hander's curve and offspeed offerings, which the coach feels are the pitcher's best pitches.

