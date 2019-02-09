Diamondbacks' Marc Rzepczynski: Joins Arizona on MiLB deal
Rzepczynski agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Rzepczynski struggled in limited opportunities during the 2018 season, accruing a 6.97 ERA and 2.52 WHIP with 11 punchouts over 10.1 innings across stops with Cleveland and Seattle. He figures to have a shot to make the big-league roster during spring training given his past experience in the majors, although he'll have to prove that he's worthy of joining Arizona's bullpen during spring training.
