Wilson (concussion) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Kane County and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in his return to the lineup Monday.

The nearly two-week layoff due to the concussion didn't seem to impact Wilson, who returned to action with his first home run since June 17. After turning some heads with a .319/.420/.565 batting line over the first months of the season, Wilson has seen a dramatic downturn in his performance since the start of June, hitting .259/.357/.389. The drop in power is something that certainly bears watching, as Wilson's lack of impact in that department heading into the season was a main reason why he hadn't received much adoration from prospect hounds. Wilson, who has nine home runs this season for Kane County, hit only three total in his first three years as a pro.