Diamondbacks' Marcus Wilson: Returns from concussion
Wilson (concussion) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Kane County and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in his return to the lineup Monday.
The nearly two-week layoff due to the concussion didn't seem to impact Wilson, who returned to action with his first home run since June 17. After turning some heads with a .319/.420/.565 batting line over the first months of the season, Wilson has seen a dramatic downturn in his performance since the start of June, hitting .259/.357/.389. The drop in power is something that certainly bears watching, as Wilson's lack of impact in that department heading into the season was a main reason why he hadn't received much adoration from prospect hounds. Wilson, who has nine home runs this season for Kane County, hit only three total in his first three years as a pro.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...