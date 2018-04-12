Wilson, 21, has gone 3-for-22 (.136 average) with two stolen bases through his first six games with High-A Visalia.

After stumbling through his first three seasons on the pro circuit, Wilson displayed a toolsy package with Low-A Kane County in 2017, recording 35 extra-base hits and 15 steals while reaching base at a .383 clip. Though he's struggled in his first exposure to the California League with 11 strikeouts in 27 plate appearances, Wilson already seems to be getting a little bit more comfortable in the batter's box. Eight of those strikeouts came in his first three games, with the outfielder turning in a much more palatable 3:3 BB:K over his subsequent three appearances.