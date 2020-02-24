Diamondbacks' Mark Leiter: Joins Diamondbacks
Leiter (elbow) signed with the Diamondbacks at the start of camp, the righty announced on his personal Instagram page.
Leiter underwent Tommy John surgery last March. A typical recovery timeline would see him back in game action sometime this summer. Leiter owns a career 5.53 ERA in 114 major-league innings, but you don't have to squint too hard to see a pitcher who at least fits in a low-leverage role in the big leagues. His 20.5 percent strikeout rate is a few points below league average, but his 8.3 percent walk rate is right at league average while his 48.2 percent groundball rate is better than average.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Outrighted to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...