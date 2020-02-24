Leiter (elbow) signed with the Diamondbacks at the start of camp, the righty announced on his personal Instagram page.

Leiter underwent Tommy John surgery last March. A typical recovery timeline would see him back in game action sometime this summer. Leiter owns a career 5.53 ERA in 114 major-league innings, but you don't have to squint too hard to see a pitcher who at least fits in a low-leverage role in the big leagues. His 20.5 percent strikeout rate is a few points below league average, but his 8.3 percent walk rate is right at league average while his 48.2 percent groundball rate is better than average.