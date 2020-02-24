Play

Leiter (elbow) signed with the Diamondbacks at the start of camp, the righty announced on his personal Instagram page.

Leiter underwent Tommy John surgery last March. A typical recovery timeline would see him back in game action sometime this summer. Leiter owns a career 5.53 ERA in 114 major-league innings, but you don't have to squint too hard to see a pitcher who at least fits in a low-leverage role in the big leagues. His 20.5 percent strikeout rate is a few points below league average, but his 8.3 percent walk rate is right at league average while his 48.2 percent groundball rate is better than average.

More News
Our Latest Stories