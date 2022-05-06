Melancon (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list prior to Friday's game against the Rockies.
Ian Kennedy notched three saves in three appearances over the last six days, so Melancon could have some competition for saves going forward, although he is the presumed top closer at this point.
