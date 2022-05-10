Melancon earned the save against the Marlins on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Melancon suffered his first blown save of the season Saturday when he gave up three earned runs against Colorado. The veteran closer rebounded against the Marlins, however, needing just six pitches to retire three hitters. He yielded a single to the first batter he faced, but that was eventually wiped out with a game-ending double play. Melancon has gone 6-for-7 in save opportunities this season while posting a 3.60 ERA across 11 appearances.