Melancon struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Melancon entered the game with a two-run lead and retired the side in order on 11 pitches to record his fourth save of the season. He's now closed out consecutive games, not allowing a hit in either appearance. Melancon has struck out only three hitters across eight innings but has turned in seven scoreless appearances early on in the campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Notches third save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Handed second loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Squeaks out save with bases loaded•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Credits mechanical adjustment•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Picks up first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Handed first loss•