Melancon struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Melancon entered the game with a two-run lead and retired the side in order on 11 pitches to record his fourth save of the season. He's now closed out consecutive games, not allowing a hit in either appearance. Melancon has struck out only three hitters across eight innings but has turned in seven scoreless appearances early on in the campaign.