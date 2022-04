Melancon (0-1) took the loss in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in one inning.

Melancon entered a tie game in the ninth and recorded two initial outs, but then surrendered three baserunners and a run to fall in line for the loss. It was discouraging to see the 37-year-old falter during his first high-leverage appearance of the season, especially considering Arizona's struggle at the closer spot last year and low expected win total.