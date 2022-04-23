Melancon (0-2) took the loss during a 6-5 defeat against the Mets on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning.

After Arizona tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, Melancon was brought in to keep the game tied and got the first two Mets out before surrendering two hits that put him in line for the loss. The 37-year-old has pitched better than his 0-2 record indicates as he's permitted just one earned run in six innings, though his two strikeouts are uninspiring and don' stand to rise considerably given Melancon's history.