Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Melancon is having issues commanding his cutter, but he'll remain the team's closer following Wednesday's 11-3 loss to Miami, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Melancon (0-4) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and one walk over two-thirds of the ninth inning.

The Diamondbacks had just tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, thanks to a Jordan Luplow two-run, pinch hit home run, but Melancon was ineffective in the ninth. It was the second time in three outings that Arizona's closer ceded four runs to an opponent. "I just think he's not commanding his cutter as good as we've seen him or as good as he expects," Lovullo said. "And it's putting him in a situation where he's maybe got to back off a bit and put it a little bit more in the middle of the plate. He's close, he's very close, but it all comes down to command with him." Melancon's ERA soared to 6.75 along with a 1.97 WHIP over 10.2 innings. Only four of his 32 outs are due to a strikeout, and Melancon sports an 8.7 K%.