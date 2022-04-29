Melancon was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday.
The Diamondbacks declined to specify both the reason for Melancon's absence and which injured list he'd been placed on, which is the pattern teams have used when a player lands on the COVID-19 injured list. Whether or not Melancon has tested positive for the virus himself is unclear. If he has, he could miss over a week, but it's also possible he's merely close contact or is dealing with the symptoms of an unrelated illness. Ian Kennedy could see save chances while Melancon is unavailable, as could Joe Mantiply, the only Diamondback other than Melancon to record a save this season.
