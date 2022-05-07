Melancon got the final out of Friday's 4-1 win against the Rockies, allowing one walk.

Melancon relieved starter Merrill Kelly with two out in the ninth and the tying run at the plate. He walked Sam Hilliard but induced a Jose Iglesias groundout to secure his fifth save. Though Melancon's allowed just one run through 8.1 innings, he's struck out only three batters and owns a high 1.32 WHIP.