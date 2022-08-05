The Diamondbacks will go with a closer-by-committee approach going forward, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Melancon is 3-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 1.58 WHIP this season.

In a perfect world for Arizona, Melancon would have been good as the closer through four months and they could have gotten something for him at the trade deadline, but that ship has sailed. He will probably work in lower-leverage situations in the short term, with Ian Kennedy the leading candidate to get the next save chance.