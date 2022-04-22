Melancon collected the save, allowing two hits over one scoreless inning in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Melancon got himself into a bit of a jam, loading the bases in the ninth with two outs. Juan Soto swung at Melancon's 0-2 pitched and popped a fly to third base, giving the closer his second save of the season. Despite the shaky inning, Melancon has a firm hold on the closer position for the Diamondbacks.