Melancon allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning in Monday's spring game against Kansas City.

That makes two disappointing -- maybe alarming -- Cactus League outings by Melancon, who's given up five runs on nine hits over two innings this spring. While he was not named the sole closer, Melancon is expected to be part of the crew that closes out games, but not if results like this are the norm. Those speculating on Arizona saves may want to keep the names Andrew Chafin, Kevin Ginkel and Joe Mantiply handy. Of the group, Mantiply has the most success so far this spring.