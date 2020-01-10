Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Avoids arbitration
Andriese avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1,395,000 deal with Arizona on Friday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Andriese served as a full-time reliever for the first time last season, posting an unimpressive 4.71 ERA in 70.2 innings. He did at least post career highs in strikeout rate (25.5 percent) and groundball rate (50.3 percent), but he's unlikely to pitch in a fantasy-relevant role this season.
