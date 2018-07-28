Andriese made his Diamondbacks debut Friday in the team's 6-2 win over the Padres. He covered the final two innings in relief, giving up a run on two hits and striking out three.

The right-hander served up a mostly meaningless solo home run to Austin Hedges but was otherwise sharp in his first appearance with his new club, tossing 21 of 28 pitches for strikes. Andriese is tentatively slated to work as a multi-inning middle reliever for Arizona, but he could be a candidate to start if the Diamondbacks should lose any members of their rotation to injury.