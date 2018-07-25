Andriese was traded to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Brian Shaffer and Michael Perez on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Andriese has appeared in 27 games (four starts) for the Rays this season, logging a 4.07 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go along with a 59:18 K:BB across 59.2 innings. The right-hander has the ability to be used as either a starter or reliever, though Arizona will likely deploy him out of the bullpen in a multi-inning role upon his arrival. Andriese is under team control through the 2021 season.