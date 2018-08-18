Andriese gave up a run on a one hit -- a solo home run -- and a walk while striking out two over his two-inning relief appearance in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Padres on Friday.

Manuel Margot's eighth-inning solo shot ended a six-inning scoreless streak for Andriese, who owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through his first seven appearances with the Diamondbacks. He's expected to serve as a multi-inning middle reliever down the stretch for Arizona, a role that probably won't translate to much fantasy utility.