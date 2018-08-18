Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Finishes out win
Andriese gave up a run on a one hit -- a solo home run -- and a walk while striking out two over his two-inning relief appearance in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Padres on Friday.
Manuel Margot's eighth-inning solo shot ended a six-inning scoreless streak for Andriese, who owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through his first seven appearances with the Diamondbacks. He's expected to serve as a multi-inning middle reliever down the stretch for Arizona, a role that probably won't translate to much fantasy utility.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Covers two innings in team debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Dealt to Arizona•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Secures third win•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Secures second victory•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Effective as opener Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Expected to cover two innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...