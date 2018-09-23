Andriese is expected to move back to the bullpen during the upcoming week with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo naming Matt Koch the team's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Andriese received the first opportunity to enter the rotation in place of Clay Buchholz (elbow), who sustained a season-ending injury Sept. 13. The right-hander's first start with the Diamondbacks was disastrous, as he lasted just two innings while giving up five runs on five hits to take the loss Sept. 18 against the Cubs. Koch, meanwhile, shined in long relief behind Andriese with four scoreless innings , so he'll get a look in the fifth starter's role during the final week of the season.