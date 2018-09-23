Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Heads back to bullpen
Andriese is expected to move back to the bullpen during the upcoming week with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo naming Matt Koch the team's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Andriese received the first opportunity to enter the rotation in place of Clay Buchholz (elbow), who sustained a season-ending injury Sept. 13. The right-hander's first start with the Diamondbacks was disastrous, as he lasted just two innings while giving up five runs on five hits to take the loss Sept. 18 against the Cubs. Koch, meanwhile, shined in long relief behind Andriese with four scoreless innings , so he'll get a look in the fifth starter's role during the final week of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Lit up for five runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Lit up at Coors Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Promoted to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Will be stretched out in minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Optioned to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...