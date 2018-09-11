Andriese was torched for seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 1.1 innings of relief in Monday's 13-2 loss to the Rockies.

The seven earned runs were one more than Andriese had allowed in his last 12 appearances combined and resulted in his season ERA jumping from 3.99 to 4.76. The right-hander is likely to serve as an innings eater out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, but don't expect him to see much duty in high-leverage spots even while the Diamondbacks' late-inning situation remains unsettled for the moment.