Andriese (0-2) got the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out four against the Cubs.

Andriese was hit hard, allowing two home runs and two doubles in the brief outing. The 29-year-old was filling in the rotation spot of the injured Clay Buchholz (elbow), but it's unclear if he'll keep that spot the remainder of the season or slide back into a bullpen role. Since joining Arizona, the 29-year-old has a bloated 9.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 13 appearances (one start).