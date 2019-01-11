Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: No drama on deadline day
Andriese agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks, avoiding arbitration.
The 29-year-old righty debuted in 2015, but this was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. He figures to work as a long reliever and swing man for the Diamondbacks in 2019. Andriese will hit the open market in 2022.
