Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Not being considered as starter
Andriese will not be promoted to the starting rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are considering replacing Zack Godley in the rotation, but manager Torey Lovullo is loathe to remove Andriese from his role in the bullpen. "He hasn't really entered the equation for me because he's been throwing the ball exceptionally well out of the bullpen, and I don't want to disrupt that," Lovullo said. "At this point in time, we're going to keep him where he's at and let him continue helping us win games in that area." Andriese has been Arizona's long man out of the 'pen, pitching a total of 18.2 innings over 10 appearances.
