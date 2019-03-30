Andriese (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers, walking four batters in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

He nearly blew the game in the 10th inning -- entering with a runner on first and two outs, Andriese loaded the bases on a wild pitch, a HBP and a walk before making a great defensive play to snag an A.J. Pollock comebacker and escape the jam -- but the right-hander suffered no damage from his control issues and was rewarded when Carson Kelly's double in the top of the 13th broke a 4-4 tie. Andriese is used to his current long relief role from his time in Tampa Bay, but from a fantasy perspective he offers little other than iffy ratios and bulk strikeouts.