Andriese was optioned to High-A Visalia on Tuesday.

There's no obvious reason why Andriese was sent all the way down to High-A. Regardless of why he was sent there rather than Triple-A, his stay in the minors is likely to be short, as he has a perfectly adequate 4.09 ERA in 72.2 innings this season, leaving him a likely candidate for a callup when rosters expand in September. Christian Walker was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

