Andriese landed on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion Saturday.

Andriese owns a poor 5.91 ERA in 45.2 innings this season. His peripherals are respectable, though, as his 9.7 percent walk rate isn't terrible and both his 24.8 percent strikeout rate and 50.8 percent groundball rate are better than average. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Stefan Crichton was recalled in a corresponding move.

