Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Out with bruised foot
Andriese landed on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion Saturday.
Andriese owns a poor 5.91 ERA in 45.2 innings this season. His peripherals are respectable, though, as his 9.7 percent walk rate isn't terrible and both his 24.8 percent strikeout rate and 50.8 percent groundball rate are better than average. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Stefan Crichton was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Not being considered as starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Records save Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Picks up second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Notches win in extra innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Strikes out six•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: No drama on deadline day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...