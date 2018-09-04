Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Promoted to majors
Andriese was recalled from High-A Visalia on Tuesday.
Andriese is back with the Diamondbacks after making one appearances for the Rawhide, striking out five across 3.2 innings. He threw 62 pitches, likely lining him up for a long-relief role down the stretch. Andriese has a 4.09 ERA and 73:21 K:BB across 72.2 big-league innings this season.
