Andriese allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings to earn his first save in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Andriese, a former starter, has been filling a long relief for the Diamondbacks. Seven of his nine appearances have lasted at least two innings. The right-hander is 3-0 with an 18:8 K:BB over 16.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories