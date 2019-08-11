Andriese (foot) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

He has been on the shelf since July 19 with a bruised foot. Andriese has a 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. Look for him to return to a low-to-mid-leverage role.

