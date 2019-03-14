Andriese allowed four runs on five hits while striking out six over 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies.

Andriese got nicked up, but had swing-and-miss stuff. He threw 39 of 59 pitches for strikes. The right-hander is being being stretched out this spring, throwing 11.2 innings over four appearances (two starts, two relief), and is expected to be a swing-man/long reliever in 2019.