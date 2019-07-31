Andriese (foot) threw a second bullpen session Monday since landing on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Andriese was placed on the IL on July 20 with a left foot contusion. A former starter for Tampa Bay, Andriese has worked out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks. There's a possibility Arizona could build up his innings to start if they trade any current members of the rotation, such as Zack Greinke and/or Robbie Ray, at the deadline.