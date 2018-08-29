Diamondbacks' Matt Andriese: Will be stretched out in minors
Andriese, who was optioned to High-A Visalia on Tuesday, will be stretched out as a starter while he remains in the minors, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.
The rotation has been a strength for the Diamondbacks this season, but the team doesn't have much in the way of depth behind its current five starters with Taijuan Walker (elbow) out for the season and Shelby Miller (elbow) facing a hazy timeline to return from the disabled list. With that in mind, Andriese, who made 38 starts with the Rays across the last two seasons before transitioning to the bullpen in 2018, will at least provide some decent insurance if Arizona loses another rotation member to an injury. Since Andriese hasn't tossed more than 58 pitches in any of his appearances, he'll likely require at least two outings in the minors before he's ready to handle a starter's workload. If the Diamondbacks' top five rotation options all remain healthy by the time he's ready to return to the big leagues, however, Andriese would presumably reprise a bullpen role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....