Andriese, who was optioned to High-A Visalia on Tuesday, will be stretched out as a starter while he remains in the minors, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.

The rotation has been a strength for the Diamondbacks this season, but the team doesn't have much in the way of depth behind its current five starters with Taijuan Walker (elbow) out for the season and Shelby Miller (elbow) facing a hazy timeline to return from the disabled list. With that in mind, Andriese, who made 38 starts with the Rays across the last two seasons before transitioning to the bullpen in 2018, will at least provide some decent insurance if Arizona loses another rotation member to an injury. Since Andriese hasn't tossed more than 58 pitches in any of his appearances, he'll likely require at least two outings in the minors before he's ready to handle a starter's workload. If the Diamondbacks' top five rotation options all remain healthy by the time he's ready to return to the big leagues, however, Andriese would presumably reprise a bullpen role.