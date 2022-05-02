Davidson was designated for assignment following Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Sits against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Makes second straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Homers in first game up•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Won't crack Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Signs minors deal with Arizona•