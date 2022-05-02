Davidson was designated for assignment following Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.

More News