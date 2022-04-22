Davidson started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over Washington.

Davidson had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day and contributed immediately with a first-inning home run off lefty Josh Rogers. Third base has been a wasteland in the Arizona lineup to this point, so the righty-hitting Davidson may have vaulted himself into the mix, at least against left-handers. Until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns, at-bats are available. Rojas, meanwhile, is swinging a bat and may need another week before rejoining the team.