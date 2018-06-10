Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Allows five earned runs
Koch allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings Saturday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Koch struggled with Coors Field as he surrendered three home runs, the first time he has allowed multiple home runs in a start since May 16. The one positive to take from his effort was that he wasn't handed a loss thanks to the run support he received from the Diamondbacks' offense. With both Shelby Miller and Robbie Ray nearing a return to the rotation, Koch may have a limited number of starts remaining in his future.
