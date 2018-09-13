Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Allows four runs in loss
Koch (5-5) threw three innings Thursday, yielding four runs on eight hits and two walks in the 10-3 loss to Colorado. He struck out two and gave up two home runs while taking the loss.
Koch was called on to spot start after Clay Bucholz (elbow) became a late scratch. Nolan Arenado took him deep in the first inning and Trevor Story hit a two-run blast off him in the third. The 27-year-old will likely stick around in the bullpen down the stretch.
