Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Allows one run in spot start
Koch allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
Koch was called on for a spot start and was only stretched out enough to throw around the 68 pitches (42 strikes) he needed to record 13 outs. The righty was serviceable in that role Tuesday, lowering his ERA to 4.15, but if he makes another appearance over the final week of the season it'll likely be in a bullpen role.
