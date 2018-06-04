Koch (4-3) picked up the win against the Marlins on Sunday, scattering three hits over seven strong innings without allowing a run, striking out six and walking none as the Diamondbacks prevailed 6-1.

Koch was knocked around for five runs on 11 hits in his last start against the Reds, but he bounced back nicely with this seven-inning shutout of Miami to bag his fourth win of the season. He's posted solid numbers since taking over the rotation spot for Taijuan Walker with a 3.76 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 55 innings, and he seems to have secured the role with Walker out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. His 31:13 K:BB isn't eye-popping, but Koch holds some streaming appeal based on how he's pitched so far, particularly in favorable matchups.