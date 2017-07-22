Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Bypassed for Saturday start
Koch won't make a spot start Saturday against the Nationals, as the Diamondbacks announced Anthony Banda would instead be recalled from Triple-A Reno to take the hill, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.
Since Taijuan Walker was placed on the paternity list Thursday and isn't due to rejoin the Diamondbacks until Sunday, the Diamondbacks were in need for a spot starter Saturday, with Koch considered one of the leading candidates to fill the void. After being called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move for Walker's placement on the paternity list, Koch went unused out of the bullpen both Thursday and Friday, which would have left him available for Saturday. However, since the right-hander had compiled an 8.47 ERA over 17 innings with Reno, the Diamondbacks evidently weren't comfortable deploying Koch in the rotation on even a temporary basis, so it's likely that he'll head back to the minors Saturday to facilitate Banda's promotion to the big club.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...