Koch was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Koch will likely be utilized out of the club's bullpen over the next few days, though he could wind up re-joining Arizona's rotation after the All-Star break should Shelby Miller (elbow) require an extended stay on the disabled list. Across 13 appearances (12 starts) for the Diamondbacks this year, Koch has logged a 4.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with just 38 strikeouts in 71.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories