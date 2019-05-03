Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Clears waivers
Koch cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
No team wanted to claim Koch after he posted a 9.15 ERA in 20.2 innings of relief to start the season. With a career 4.88 ERA and a 13.1 percent strikeout rate, there's little reason to believe he'll be a significant big-league asset any time soon.
