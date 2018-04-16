Koch was one of four Triple-A Reno pitchers that Diamondbacks assistant general manager Jared Porter mentioned as potential replacements in the rotation for Taijuan Walker (forearm), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Walker will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Diamondbacks look to determine the severity of his forearm tightness in addition to a potential return timetable, but the right-hander's placement on the DL means that he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation Friday or Saturday against San Diego. In addition to Koch, Porter said that Braden Shipley, Albert Suarez and Kris Medlen -- all of whom are members of the Reno rotation -- could fill Walker's place, though the latter two seem to be less likely candidates due to their lack of 40-man roster spots. Shipley, who carries a 1.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through three turns at Reno, has more prior starting experience in the big leagues but has been hit hard, which could prompt the Arizona brass to give Koch a trial. After serving in long relief for the big club before getting demoted earlier this month, Koch shined in his first start of the season with the Triple-A team Friday, tossing six scoreless frames.