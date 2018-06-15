Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Earns fifth win
Koch (5-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mets.
Koch overcame two solo home runs by allowing only two other baserunners across his six innings of work. It was a nice bounceback effort after he was knocked around for five earned runs in his last start, which came at Coors Field. His 11 starts have had plenty of ups and downs as he has allowed five or more earned runs on three occasions, but three or fewer in the rest. Still, his time in the rotation may be limited with both Robbie Ray and Shelby Miller in the midst of rehab stints.
