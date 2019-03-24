Koch will not be part of the Diamondbacks' rotation to begin the season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Koch posted good numbers this spring, finishing with a 3.18 in 17 innings while recording a 13:3 K:BB. Merrill Kelly will be the fifth starter for now, but Koch could be the first one called on when the team needs a spot starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...