Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Fails to win rotation spot
Koch will not be part of the Diamondbacks' rotation to begin the season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Koch posted good numbers this spring, finishing with a 3.18 in 17 innings while recording a 13:3 K:BB. Merrill Kelly will be the fifth starter for now, but Koch could be the first one called on when the team needs a spot starter.
