Koch didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Friday, giving up just two hits and one earned run, striking out four and walking two as Arizona eventually fell to San Diego 4-1.

With Taijuan Walker lost for the season due to an elbow injury, Koch got a crack at filling the spot in Arizona's rotation and while he pitched well in his first MLB start since 2016, he was out-dueled by counterpart Tyson Ross, who flirted with a no-hitter. It was a solid effort, but it will be hard to get a gauge on what type of fantasy value Koch could have at the big-league level until there's a larger sample size.