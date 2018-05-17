Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Lit up for eight runs
Koch (2-2) was dealt the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk against the Brewers.
It was a dreadful day from start to finish, as Koch gave up four home runs and failed to record a strikeout despite throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 22 batters he faced. It's the lefty's second loss in a row, but Wednesday was really the first time so far he's been hit hard. Prior to this most recent outing, Koch earned four quality starts in five tries and boasted a 2.43 ERA. That's now bloated up to 4.06, as he'll look to right the ship in a rematch against the Brewers on Monday.
