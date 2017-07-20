Koch missed more than two months earlier this season due to a shoulder impingement, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.

Koch has now battled all the way back from the injury and is completely healthy, even earning a call-up to the big-league roster June 20 while Taijuan Walker was on the paternity list. It's not clear how much this injury has affected his play, but it could at least be a partial explanation as to why his ERA this year with Triple-A Reno has skyrocketed to 8.97 through 17.0 innings after he had an ERA of 2.00 in 18.0 innings with the Diamondbacks during 2016.