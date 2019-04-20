Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Needed again for length
Koch allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out one over 4.1 innings of relief in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.
Starter Merrill Kelly had issues with his command throughout his 3.2 innings, walking seven and departing after 109 pitches. That's the ideal situation for Koch, who lost out on a bid to be a starter during spring training. This was the second time he's thrown four-plus innings in relief. It's been a rocky transition to the bullpen for Koch, who has given up 17 runs and six home runs over 13.1 innings.
